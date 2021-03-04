Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,838,000.

Shares of TCMD opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.45 million, a P/E ratio of -108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.