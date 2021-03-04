Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,838,000.

Shares of TCMD opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.45 million, a P/E ratio of -108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

