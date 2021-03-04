Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 8,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,878. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a PE ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 384,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.