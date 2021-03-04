Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,970 and sold 9,350 shares valued at $105,648. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

