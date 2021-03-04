Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Model N reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 346,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,627. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

