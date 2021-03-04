Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $20.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.64 to $24.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,532. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded down $16.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.98. 18,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.20 and a 200-day moving average of $288.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

