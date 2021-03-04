Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

FSS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 374,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.