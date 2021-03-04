Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,959 shares of company stock worth $2,840,547. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,046,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. 298,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.