Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 738,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

