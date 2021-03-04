Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

