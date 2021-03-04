Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

