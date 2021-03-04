Analysts Anticipate Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.17 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $32.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $151.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SLRC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $802.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Solar Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

