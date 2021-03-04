Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Intel posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,562,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company has a market capitalization of $243.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.