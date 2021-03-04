Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $149.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.25 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Amarin posted sales of $154.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $655.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $716.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $676.45 million, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 2.58.
In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
