Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $149.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.25 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Amarin posted sales of $154.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $655.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $716.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $676.45 million, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

