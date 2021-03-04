Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMRS stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

