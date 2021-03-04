AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. AMS has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

