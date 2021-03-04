Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 78,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,284. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $269.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.