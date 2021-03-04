AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

