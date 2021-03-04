AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,099,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000.

ISTB opened at $51.32 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.