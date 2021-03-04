AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,099,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000.

ISTB opened at $51.32 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

