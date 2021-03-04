AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE:WSM opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

