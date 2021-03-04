Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.82.

Shares of AMP opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

