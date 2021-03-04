Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,808,000 after acquiring an additional 147,916 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,777,000 after acquiring an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,754,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

