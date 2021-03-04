American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 4.1% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,391. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average of $233.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.82.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

