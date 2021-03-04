American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.95. 53,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average of $233.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

