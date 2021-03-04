American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.

AMT stock opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

