American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

