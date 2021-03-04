American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

AIG opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

