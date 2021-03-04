American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

NYSE AEO opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

