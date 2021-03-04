American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of AEO opened at $25.43 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

