American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years.

Shares of AEO opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

