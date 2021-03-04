American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of AEO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

