AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMERCO worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $590.00. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $593.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.