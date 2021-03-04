Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $113.33 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $397,551.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,207 shares of company stock worth $4,639,074. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ambarella by 55.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

