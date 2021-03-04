Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

AMBA opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,641,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,207 shares of company stock worth $4,639,074. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

