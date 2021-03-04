Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.64% of Ambarella worth $53,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,700.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,207 shares of company stock worth $4,639,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.