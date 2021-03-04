Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CI Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $704,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,231.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,204.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

