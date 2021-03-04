Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ALS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.79. 362,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.48. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$16.73. The company has a market cap of C$571.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

