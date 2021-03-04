Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $59.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,071.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,964.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,725.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

