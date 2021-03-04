Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10,205.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.