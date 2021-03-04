AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $1,267,835.86 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,267,835.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,314,766.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Juan Vera sold 15,988 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $612,660.16.

On Monday, February 22nd, Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $609,644.97.

On Thursday, February 18th, Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $364,386.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00.

Shares of ALVR opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,167,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,942,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,293,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.