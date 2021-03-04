Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 5.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.61. 959,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 827,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

