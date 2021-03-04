Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.53 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

