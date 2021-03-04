Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 34,093 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,334.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,753,000 after buying an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 267.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 273,250 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ Z opened at $149.16 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $2,344,120.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,086 shares of company stock valued at $28,477,247 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

