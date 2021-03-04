Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.61 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

