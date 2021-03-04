Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of CF Industries worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE CF opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

