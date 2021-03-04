Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1,989.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386,111 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 544.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

