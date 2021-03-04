Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE HP opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

