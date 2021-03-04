Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $134.09 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

