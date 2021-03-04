AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, an increase of 257.8% from the January 28th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

