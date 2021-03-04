Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.73

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.73 and last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 13507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,685,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 111,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

