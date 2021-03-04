Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $632.58. 1,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.28. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $727.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -135.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

